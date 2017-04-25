BRIEF-Two River Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.21

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Two River Bancorp
* Two river bancorp reports higher net income and earnings per share in 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
Qtrly net interest income was $7.63 million, an increase of 7.0% compared to $7.13 million in corresponding prior year period
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.