BRIEF-Two River Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.21

April 25 Two River Bancorp

* Two river bancorp reports higher net income and earnings per share in 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Qtrly net interest income was $7.63 million, an increase of 7.0% compared to $7.13 million in corresponding prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
