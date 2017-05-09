版本:
BRIEF-Two Sigma Securities to buy U.S. Options-Market-Making biz of Interactive Brokers

May 9 Interactive Brokers Group Inc

* Two sigma securities to acquire the U.S. Options-Market-Making business of Interactive Brokers

* Says TSS expects to integrate Timber Hill's system into its platform over coming months Source text for Eikon:
