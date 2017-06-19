版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 00:25 BJT

BRIEF-TxCell appoints Lentigen Technology to manufacture lentiviral vector for its first CAR-Treg Program in transplant rejection

June 19 TXCELL SA:

* TXCELL APPOINTS LENTIGEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. TO MANUFACTURE THE LENTIVIRAL VECTOR FOR ITS FIRST CAR-TREG PROGRAM IN TRANSPLANT REJECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐