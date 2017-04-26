BRIEF-Tyler Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share $0.83

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Tyler Technologies Inc-
* Tyler Technologies reports earnings for first quarter 2017
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.90
* Q1 earnings per share $0.83
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $199.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $3.83 to $3.91
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share about $3.26 to $3.34
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $844 million to $854 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $848.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $200.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tyler Technologies Inc- non-gaap total revenues are expected to be in range of $845 million to $855 million for 2017
* Tyler Technologies Inc- capital expenditures are expected to be between $53 million and $55 million for 2017
* quarter-End total backlog was $939.2 million, up 16.1 percent from $808.7 million at march 31, 2016
* Tyler Technologies Inc- "especially encouraged by our robust bookings for quarter, which grew 25 percent" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.