BRIEF-Tyler Technologies signs $36 mln agreement with Cook County, Illinois, for Odyssey solution

April 25 Tyler Technologies Inc:

* Tyler Technologies signs $36 million agreement with Cook County, Illinois, for Odyssey Solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
