BRIEF-Tyre maker Nokian plans to build a new factory in U.S.

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 NOKIAN TYRES PLC
* NOKIAN TYRES' BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION TO INVEST IN A GREENFIELD FACTORY IN THE USA
* NOKIAN TYRES PLC - TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNT AT THIS PHASE IS APPROXIMATELY USD 360 MILLION
* NOKIAN TYRES PLC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION ON INVESTMENT IN THIRD FACTORY
* SAYS ANNUAL CAPACITY OF FACTORY WILL BE 4 MILLION TYRES WITH AN EXPANSION POTENTIAL IN FUTURE
* CONSTRUCTION IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN EARLY 2018 AND FIRST TYRES ARE TO BE PRODUCED IN 2020
CONSTRUCTION IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN EARLY 2018 AND FIRST TYRES ARE TO BE PRODUCED IN 2020
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.