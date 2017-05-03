BRIEF-Tyre maker Nokian plans to build a new factory in U.S.

May 3 NOKIAN TYRES PLC

* NOKIAN TYRES' BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION TO INVEST IN A GREENFIELD FACTORY IN THE USA

* NOKIAN TYRES PLC - TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNT AT THIS PHASE IS APPROXIMATELY USD 360 MILLION

* NOKIAN TYRES PLC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION ON INVESTMENT IN THIRD FACTORY

* SAYS ANNUAL CAPACITY OF FACTORY WILL BE 4 MILLION TYRES WITH AN EXPANSION POTENTIAL IN FUTURE

* CONSTRUCTION IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN EARLY 2018 AND FIRST TYRES ARE TO BE PRODUCED IN 2020

