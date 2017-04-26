版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三

BRIEF-Tyson Foods announces compensation program at 2 poultry plants involving increasing base wages

April 26 Tyson Foods Inc:

* Tyson foods - pilot compensation program at 2 poultry plants that involves increasing base wages, shortening time it takes new workers to move to higher wage rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
