BRIEF-Tyson Foods entered into a term loan agreement

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Tyson Foods Inc
* Tyson Foods says on May 12, co entered into a term loan agreement that provides for total term loan commitments in an aggregate principal amount of $1.8 billion
* Tyson Foods says on May 12, co entered amended and restated credit agreement to amend existing credit agreement, dated as of Sept 25, 2014 - SEC filing
* Tyson Foods says amended and restated credit agreement increased aggregate commitments under existing credit agreement from $1.25 billion to $1.5 billion
* Tyson Foods amended and restated credit agreement also extended maturity date to May 12, 2022 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rs7M7U) Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.