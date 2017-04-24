版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Tyson Foods explores sale of three non-protein businesses

April 24 Tyson Foods Inc

* Tyson Foods explores the sale of three non-protein businesses as part of corporate strategy

* Tyson Foods Inc - exploring sale of its sara lee frozen bakery business, kettle business and van's

* Tyson Foods Inc - officials believe sale of these businesses will allow Tyson foods to "sharpen its focus on core businesses" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
