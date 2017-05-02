版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Tyson Foods Inc unveils documentary to show how its chicken are made

May 2 Tyson Foods Inc:

* Tyson Foods Inc - entire retail line of tyson branded chicken products will be from birds raised with no antibiotics ever (NAE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
