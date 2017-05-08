BRIEF-Tyson Foods says gets civil investigative demand related to possible anticompetitive conduct

May 8 Tyson Foods Inc

* Tyson Foods Inc - On March 1, Co received civil investigative demand from office of the attorney general, department of legal affairs, of the State of Florida

* Tyson Foods Inc - CID requests info primarily related to possible anticompetitive conduct in connection with Georgia Dock, a chicken products pricing index

* Tyson Foods says it is cooperating with the Attorney General’s office

* Tyson Foods - Net carrying value of its three non-protein businesses that it intends to sell is about $800 million at April 1, 2017

* Tyson Foods - Net carrying value of its three non-protein businesses that it intends to sell is about $800 million at April 1, 2017

* Tyson Foods says it expects to sell the non-protein businesses within the next twelve months and record a net gain as a result of the sale