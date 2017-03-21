版本:
BRIEF-U Blox Holding raised CHF 60 million debt through issuance of fixed rate domestic straight bond

March 21 U Blox Holding Ag

* Raised CHF 60 million debt through issuance of a fixed rate domestic straight bond

* Bonds bear a 1.375% coupon and have a duration of 6 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
