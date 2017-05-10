版本:
BRIEF-U. S. Steel announces retirement of CEO Mario Longhi

May 10 United States Steel Corp

* U. S. Steel announces retirement of Chief Executive Officer Mario Longhi

* United States Steel Corp - David B. Burritt, currently president and COO, was elected by board of directors to assume position of president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
