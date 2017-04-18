版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-U. S. Steel issues statement on midwest plant restart

April 18 United States Steel Corp:

* U. S. Steel issues statement on midwest plant restart

* United States Steel Corp - controlled, phased and highly monitored restart at midwest plant, which began on Friday, april 14, is now complete

* "at present, we have encountered no additional issues" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐