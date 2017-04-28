版本:
2017年 4月 29日

BRIEF-U. S. Steel issues update on status of Midwest plant

April 28 United States Steel Corp-

* U. S. Steel issues update on status of midwest plant

* United States Steel Corp - "ongoing water sampling at outfall shows that facility has continued to be in compliance."

* United States Steel Corp says maintaining continuous inspection and monitoring of expansion joints at the midwest plant in portage, indiana

* United States Steel Corp - "we agreed to a long-term monitoring plan with united states environmental protection agency" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
