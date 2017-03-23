版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-U3o8 provides quarterly update on activities

March 23 U3o8 Corp:

* U3o8 Corp. provides quarterly update on activities

* Has decided, under ifrs rules, to write down value of its Colombian deposit in its 2016 year-end financial statements

* Decided to take an impairment charge of $7.7 million on its Berlin project in Colombia in its year-end financial statements for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
