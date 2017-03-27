版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 03:56 BJT

BRIEF-UAW members at Caterpillar voted on March 26 to ratify their tentative central agreement

March 27 United Automobile Workers

* Uaw - uaw members at caterpillar voted on march 26 to ratify their tentative central agreement

* Uaw - the six-year caterpillar agreements cover over 5,000 members in illinois and pennsylvania Further company coverage:
