18 小时前
BRIEF-Uber aims to create 500,000 opportunities of self-employment in Mexico by 2018‍​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上6点51分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-Uber aims to create 500,000 opportunities of self-employment in Mexico by 2018‍​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc

* Uber aims to create 500,000 opportunities of self-employment in Mexico by 2018‍​

* Confirmed it has invested 2,300 million pesos in Mexico, and will invest another 6,800 million pesos during all of 2017 and 2018‍​

* Uber will start operations in at least 10 new more cities and will open 10 support centers in Mexico by December 2018‍​

* Uber Mexico intends to double number of active drivers within 18 months Source text: (ubr.to/2eKZLKp) Further company coverage:

