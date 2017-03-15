版本:
2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-Uber names Zoubin Ghahramani as Uber's Chief Scientist

March 14 Uber Technologies Inc:

* Uber - names Zoubin Ghahramani as new chief scientist; Ghahramani will oversee Uber's AI labs and lead AI/machine learning strategy across company Source text: ubr.to/2mqtXID Further company coverage:
