BRIEF-Uber says rolling out changes to pickup, customer support experience

March 30 Uber Technologies Inc:
* Uber - rolling out changes to the pickup and customer
support experience based on feedback from drivers and riders -
Blog
* Uber - enabling riders on ios in the U.S., Canada and U.K.
to update their pickup location if they happened to request from
the wrong place
* Uber - begun updates to customer support policies in U.S.,
Canada that give drivers more say on "concerns and complaints
that affect their bottom line"
* Uber - "when looking into rider complaints related to poor
driving, we’ll now take into account driver history"
* Uber - "we will now give drivers a say in fare
adjustments"
* Uber - "going forward, if a driver disputes a fare
adjustment, we will validate the claim and make sure they are
appropriately compensated"
* Uber - in addition to relying on rider feedback when
suspending a driver, we will use technology like real time ID to
validate the claim
Source text: (ubr.to/2nDmg64)
