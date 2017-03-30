BRIEF-Uber says rolling out changes to pickup, customer support experience

March 30 Uber Technologies Inc:

* Uber - rolling out changes to the pickup and customer support experience based on feedback from drivers and riders - Blog

* Uber - enabling riders on ios in the U.S., Canada and U.K. to update their pickup location if they happened to request from the wrong place

* Uber - begun updates to customer support policies in U.S., Canada that give drivers more say on "concerns and complaints that affect their bottom line"

* Uber - "when looking into rider complaints related to poor driving, we’ll now take into account driver history"

* Uber - "we will now give drivers a say in fare adjustments"

* Uber - "going forward, if a driver disputes a fare adjustment, we will validate the claim and make sure they are appropriately compensated"

* Uber - in addition to relying on rider feedback when suspending a driver, we will use technology like real time ID to validate the claim Source text: (ubr.to/2nDmg64) Further company coverage: