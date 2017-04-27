版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Uber's self-driving car boss Anthony Levandowski stepping aside- Business Insider

April 27 Uber Technologies Inc

* Self-Driving car boss Anthony Levandowski stepping aside amid legal fight with Waymo - Business Insider

* Uber's Levandowski will remain at co and will retain his other responsibilities overseeing things like operations and security- Business Insider Source text : bit.ly/2oR1LRa Further company coverage:
