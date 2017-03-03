版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks says board of directors approved $50 mln stock repurchase program

March 3 Ubiquiti Networks Inc

* Ubiquiti networks inc- board of directors of company approved a $50 million stock repurchase program - sec filing

* Ubiquiti networks inc- new stock repurchase program expires on march 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐