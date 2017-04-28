BRIEF-UBS CEO: considering multiple spots for post-Brexit EU hub

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces full redemption of Maiden Holdings North America Ltd’s 8.000% notes due 2042
* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces full redemption of maiden holdings north america, ltd.’s 8.000% notes due 2042
April 28 UBS Group Ag
* CFO says expects wealth management cross-border outflows to continue this year at same level as last year, with peak in Q4
* CFO says expect profits in Swiss business to decrease from current levels, expects quarterly pre-tax profit in short- to medium-term to be in region of 350 million Swiss francs
* CEO says bank remains committed to strategy and returns policy
* CFO says expects optimism to continue showing in heightened U.S. transaction activity
* CEO says no updates on situation with U.S. Department of Justice on settlement of RMBS matter
* CEO says will decide on future of banks' British operations in response to Brexit towards end of summer, beginning of fall
* CEO says looking at other potential locations besides sites in Frankfurt and Spain as possibilities for the bank's new European Union hub
* CEO says Britain not helping industry to keep jobs in London, do see forced to possibly trigger contingency plans
* CEO says have to be realistic that French election still an open item, have seen rapid changes in voter sentiment
* CFO says hard to assess impact of U.S. administration's provisional tax plan due to a "complete lack of detail" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Presbia plc - through may 19, 2017, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of co's microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial -sec filing
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing