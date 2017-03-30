版本:
BRIEF-UCP Inc says an agreement to nominate Keith M. Locker to board

March 30 UCP Inc:

* UCP Inc says an agreement to nominate Keith M. Locker to board of directors

* UCP Inc says in connection with addition of m. Locker, number of directors on UCP board will increase from six to seven members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
