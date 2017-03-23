版本:
2017年 3月 24日

BRIEF-UDR announces 5 pct annualized common dividend increase for 2017

March 24 Udr Inc

* Udr announces a 5% annualized common dividend increase for 2017

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.31per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
