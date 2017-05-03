版本:
BRIEF-UFP Technologies Q1 sales $37.1 mln vs $34.5 mln

May 3 UFP Technologies Inc:

* UFP Technologies announces q1 2017 results, doubles net income

* Q1 sales $37.1 million versus $34.5 million

* UFP Technologies Inc- net income $0.30 per diluted common share outstanding for its q1 ended march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
