BRIEF-UGI reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.31

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 UGI Corp
* UGI reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.31
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.24
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* UGI Corp qtrly total revenue $2.17 billion versus $1.97 billion
* Q2 revenue view $2.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* UGI Corp - expecting full year adjusted eps to be at lower end, or slightly below, guidance range of $2.30 to $2.45
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: