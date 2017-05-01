BRIEF-UGI reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.31

May 1 UGI Corp

* UGI reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.31

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.24

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UGI Corp qtrly total revenue $2.17 billion versus $1.97 billion

* Q2 revenue view $2.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UGI Corp - expecting full year adjusted eps to be at lower end, or slightly below, guidance range of $2.30 to $2.45

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S