BRIEF-UGI says Kirk Oliver will leave UGI in early 2018

April 10 UGI Corp -

* Announces Kirk Oliver, CFO, will leave UGI in early 2018

* UGI is commencing a search for Oliver's successor

* Is commencing a search for Oliver's successor
