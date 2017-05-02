BRIEF-UK Drug Tariff rejects current Woulgan application

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Biotec Pharmacon Asa:
* UK Drug Tariff rejects current Woulgan application
* Subsidiary Biotec Betaglucan has received negative feedback from uk drug tariff regarding application for reimbursement
* management are considering if there are grounds for an appeal in line with NHS' own guidelines
* UK Drug Tariff informed co that nhs has decided not to list woulgan because they consider evidence provided to be insufficient to document cost effectiveness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.