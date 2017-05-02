版本:
中国
2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-UK Drug Tariff rejects current Woulgan application

May 2 Biotec Pharmacon Asa:

* UK Drug Tariff rejects current Woulgan application

* Subsidiary Biotec Betaglucan has received negative feedback from uk drug tariff regarding application for reimbursement

* management are considering if there are grounds for an appeal in line with NHS' own guidelines

* UK Drug Tariff informed co that nhs has decided not to list woulgan because they consider evidence provided to be insufficient to document cost effectiveness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
