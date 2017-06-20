版本:
BRIEF-UK law firm RPC eyes possible civil claims over Barclays charges

June 20 Barclays Plc

* Uk law firm RPC says is reviewing potential civil claims on behalf of Barclays shareholders after SFO charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
