BRIEF-UK PM May speaks to Peugeot chairman Tavares- PM's office

Feb 22 (Reuters) -

* PM May spoke to chairman of PSA Peugeot-Citroen Carlos Tavares this afternoon- PM's office

* UK PM May, Peugeot chairman Tavares discussed desire to protect and promote the jobs Vauxhall's plants supports- PM's office

* UK PM May, Peugeot chairman Tavares discussed 'shared goal' of strengthening UK's automotive supply chain- PM's office Further company coverage:
