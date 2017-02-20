BRIEF-UK to seek more information from Germany for possible probe into VW over emissions

Feb 20 Volkswagen Ag
* Uk junior transport minister hayes says he will go to
germany next month to meet german counterpart to request
detailed technical information regarding volkswagen diesel
emissions
* Uk junior transport minister says has continued to press
the issue of compensation with volkswagen over cars in britain
affected by diesel scandal
* Uk junior transport minister says vw has paid uk 1.1
million pounds, uk wants 0.9 million more over vehicle testing
due to diesel scandal
