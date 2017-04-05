版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-UK's CMA investigated completed acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange Inc. of Trayport

April 5 UK's CMA:

* UK's CMA investigated the completed acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange Inc. of Trayport
