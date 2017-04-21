BRIEF-UK's CMA looks into acqusition by Cygnet Health Care, Universal Health Services

April 21 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* Comments on acquisition by Cygnet Health Care, Universal Health Services of Care Aspirations Developments, Cambian Healthcare and Cambian Care Services

* Has decided that it is or may be case that merger has resulted or may result in a substantial lessening of competition

