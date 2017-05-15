版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-UK's CMA says Cardtronics, DirectCash deal may affect UK markets

May 15 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:

* Uk's cma - was or may be case that cardtronics, directcash deal resulted or may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market in uk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐