BRIEF-UK's CMA says Diebold Nixdorf has to sell one cashpoint businesses to complete merger

March 16 UK's Competition and Markets Authority

* Says has decided that Diebold Nixdorf must sell one of its UK cashpoint businesses to preserve competition

* Says decided that Diebold Nixdorf must sell either Diebold’S Or Wincor’S customer-operated atms business in the UK to a new owner Source (bit.ly/2n2R6oK) Further company coverage:
