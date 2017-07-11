FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-UK's Ofcom sets rules for mobile spectrum auction
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
专题：美联储加息之路
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
深度分析
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
中国财经
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 早上6点24分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-UK's Ofcom sets rules for mobile spectrum auction

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - UK's Office of Communications

* Ofcom sets rules for mobile spectrum auction

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍later this year, will auction licences to use 190 mhz of spectrum in two 'frequency bands'​

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍40 mhz of spectrum will be auctioned in 2.3ghz band​

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍in addition, 150 mhz of spectrum will be auctioned in 3.4ghz band​

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍auction rules designed to reflect recent market developments and safeguard competition over coming years​

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍when auctioning spectrum, will impose two different restrictions on bidders​

* Uk's ofcom- effect of caps will be to reduce bt/ee's overall share of mobile spectrum; company can win a maximum 85 mhz of new spectrum in 3.4ghz band

* Uk's ofcom - overall cap also means that vodafone could gain a maximum 160 mhz of spectrum across both 2.3ghz and 3.4ghz bands Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below