BRIEF-Ulta Beauty Q1 same store sales rise 14.3 pct

May 25 Ulta Beauty Inc
* Ulta beauty announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $1.72 to $1.77
* Q1 earnings per share $2.05
* Sees q2 2017 sales $1.257 billion to $1.278 billion
* Q1 same store sales rose 14.3 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $1.91 excluding items
* Q1 sales $1.315 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.27 billion
* Ulta beauty inc - company raises guidance for fiscal year
2017
* Ulta beauty inc - qtrly comparable sales increased 14.3%
* Ulta beauty inc sees fiscal 2017 comparable sales growth
of approximately 9% to 11%
* Ulta beauty inc- comparable sales for q2 of 2017,
including e-commerce sales, are expected to increase 10% to 12%
* Ulta beauty inc - sees to incur capital expenditures in
$460 million range in fiscal 2017
* Ulta beauty inc sees fiscal 2017 e-commerce sales growth
in 50% range
* Ulta beauty inc - planned increase in fy capital
expenditures includes approximately $80 million to fund prestige
brand expansions
* Ulta beauty inc - expects to incur capital expenditures in
$460 million range in fiscal 2017, compared to $374 million in
fiscal 2016
* Ulta beauty inc sees fiscal 2017 earnings per share
growth in mid-twenties percent range, compared to previous
guidance of low twenties percent range
* Ulta beauty inc - merchandise inventories at end of q1 of
fiscal 2017 totaled $1,048.4 million, compared to $843.5 million
* Ulta beauty - fy eps growth guidance includes impact of
53rd week, impact of about $300 million in share repurchases,
impact of tax rate benefit recorded in q1
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $8.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
