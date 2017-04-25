BRIEF-Ultimate Software Group reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

April 25 Ultimate Software Group Inc
* Ultimate reports q1 2017 financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $228.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.8
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75
* Sees Q2 of 2017 recurring revenues of approximately $196
million
* Sees 2017 total revenues to increase approximately 24%
over 2016
* Sees 2017 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis of
approximately 21%
* Sees Q2 of 2017 total revenues of approximately $228
million
* Sees recurring revenues to increase in excess of 25% over
2016 for year 2017
