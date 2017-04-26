版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Ultra Clean Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.47

April 26 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc:

* Ultra Clean reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 revenue rose 82.3 percent to $204.6 million

* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49 to $0.55

* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.46 to $0.52

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $210 million to $220 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐