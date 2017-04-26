BRIEF-Ultra Clean Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.47

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc:
* Ultra Clean reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 revenue rose 82.3 percent to $204.6 million
* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49 to $0.55
* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.46 to $0.52
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $210 million to $220 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement