BRIEF-Ultra Clean reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30

Feb 22 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc-

* Ultra Clean announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 revenue $174.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $173.1 million

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40 to $0.45

* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $190 million to $197 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
