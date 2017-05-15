版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corporation JV awarded U.S. Navy Sonobuoy contract

May 15 Sparton Corp

* Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corporation joint venture (ERAPSCO) awarded $77.6 million for U.S. Navy Sonobuoy contract

* Co and Ultra Electronics Holdings awarded subcontracts valued at $77.6 million to their ERAPSCO joint venture

* Erapsco will provide production subcontracts in amount of $36.1 million to Ultra Electronics USSI

* Erapsco will provide production subcontracts in amount of $41.5 million to Sparton De Leon Springs

* Sparton- production expected to be completed by April 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
