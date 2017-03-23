BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum announces hedging transactions

March 23 Ultra Petroleum Corp

* Ultra Petroleum Corp. announces hedging transactions

* Ultra Petroleum Corp says has entered into new NYMEX natural gas swaps for approximately 119 BCF for months of April 2017 through October 2017

* Ultra Petroleum Corp - Hedges are at an average price of $3.17 per MMBtu, or $3.34 per Mcf

* Ultra Petroleum Corp - Hedged volumes are equivalent to nearly 50% of remaining forecasted production guidance for remainder of year

* Ultra Petroleum Corp - Ultra will continue to evaluate additional hedging transactions