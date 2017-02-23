版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum announces new gas processing contracts

Feb 23 Ultra Petroleum Corp

* Ultra Petroleum announces new gas processing contracts

* Renegotiated existing gas processing contracts with enterprise products partners and williams partners

* Primary terms of new contracts extend through 2036

* Says U.S. bankruptcy court approved the renegociated contracts on February 22, 2017

* Says primary terms of new contracts extend through 2036 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
