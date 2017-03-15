BRIEF-Ultra petroleum board approves 2017 drilling, completion capital budget of $500 mln

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 16 Ultra Petroleum Corp
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - board of directors approved planned 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $500.0 million
* Ultra Petroleum - expects to participate in approximately 245 total gross (193 net) wyoming wells in 2017, compared to 110 total gross (78 net) wells in 2016
* Ultra Petroleum- annual production for 2017 expected to grow to 290 to 300 billion cubic feet equivalent, compared to production of 281.7 bcfe for 2016
* Ultra Petroleum - with investment of $500.0 million in 2017, targeting production of 795 to 820 million mmcfe per day
* Ultra Petroleum - On March 14, , bankruptcy court issued order confirming plan of reorganization, order determining that ultra's plan value is $6.0 billion
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - sees 2017 ebitda range between $650.0 million and $700.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.