BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Corp announces $1.2 billion two-tranche offering of senior notes

April 3 Ultra Petroleum Corp

* Ultra Petroleum Corp announces $1.2 billion two-tranche offering of senior notes

* Ultra Petroleum Corp - unit intends to offer $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2022

* Ultra Petroleum - unit intends to also offer $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due in 2025

* Ultra Petroleum - intends to use proceeds from offering, with proceeds from other financings, cash to fund distributions provided for under reorganization plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
