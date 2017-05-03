BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.49

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Ultra Petroleum Corp:
* Ultra Petroleum announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.49
* Q1 loss per share $1.12
* Q1 revenue rose 39 percent to $221 million
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - for q1 of 2017, production of natural gas and oil was 64.0 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe)
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - annual production for 2017 is expected to range between 290 and 300 billion cubic feet equivalent
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - drilling and completion capital budget for 2017 is $500.0 million and total capital budget for 2017 is $525.0 million
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - based on continuance of an eight rig operated program, company expects approximately 25% growth in production for 2018
* Ultra Petroleum Corp sees projected 2018 ebitda exceeding $800 million at current strip pricing
* Ultra Petroleum - currently has hedged volumes equivalent to almost 50 pct of expected remaining 2017 production at weighted average price of $3.34 per mcf
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - projected ebitda for full-year 2017 ranges between $650.0 million and $700.0 million
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - q4 2017 production should be 25 percent greater than q1 with funding from cash flow
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - operated average of two rigs for most of 2016 and co has plan for remainder of 2017 to grow to eight operated rigs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.