1 天前
BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum says resolved litigation with Cross Sound Management
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 下午3点38分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum says resolved litigation with Cross Sound Management

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp:

* Ultra Petroleum announces dismissal of litigation

* Last remaining objection to implementation of company's plan of reorganization has been resolved

* Confirms that it has entered into a mutual stipulation and settlement agreement with Cross Sound Management

* Confirms that it entered into a mutual stipulation and settlement agreement, fully resolving ongoing litigation between parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

