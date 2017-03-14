BRIEF-Ultracharge signed MoU with Leclanché SA

March 15 Ultracharge Ltd :
* MoU signed with battery energy storage supplier Leclanché
SA
* Agreement signed with Leclanché SA to undertake a pilot
project focused on electrical vehicle (EV) market
* Under terms, cos agreed to undertake a pilot project to
evaluate Ultracharge TiO2 nanotube technology
* MoU does not preclude Ultracharge, nor Leclanché, from
entering into agreements with any other party
* "Collaboration will create new opportunities in bringing
advanced battery technology offerings to this emerging e- bus
market"
* Parties looking to achieve scale manufacturing of
high-cycling, and high energy density battery to meet needs of
electrical vehicle battery markets
