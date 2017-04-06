BRIEF-Ultragenyx and kyowa kirin international announce positive data from pediatric phase 2 studies of burosumab

April 6 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:
* Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin International announce positive
data from pediatric phase 2 studies of burosumab (krn23) in
x-linked hypophosphatemia
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -data showed serum phosphorus
levels, rickets, growth rates, and other functional outcomes
improved with burosumab
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - study shows treatment
effects from burosumab were sustained through 64 weeks of
treatment
* Ultragenyx Pharma-interim 24-week data from separate phase
2 study in patients aged 1-5 showed burosumab increased serum
phosphorus levels into low normal range
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - adverse events were
consistent with what has been previously observed for burosumab
for treatment of xlh
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - "data support potential
for burosumab to treat xlh in pediatric patients"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: